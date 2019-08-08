Drury University Named One of The Princeton Review’s 385 Best Colleges 

Named Top 10 School for Inclusive Student Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 6, 2019 — Drury University has once again been named one of the top schools in the country by The Princeton Review in the 2019 edition of its annual publication, The Best 385 Colleges, released today.

One of The Princeton Review’s most popular guides, The Best 385 Colleges rankings are based on surveys of 138,000 students at top colleges that includes a wide representation by region, size, selectivity and character. Published annually since 1992, the book includes detailed profiles of each college with rating scores in eight categories.

This is the second consecutive year Drury has been included in the annual guide – which profiles only about 13 percent of the nation’s 3,000 four-year colleges.

In the profile on Drury, surveyed students praised the flexibility they have in charting their own academic journey, with the ability to be involved in areas outside of their major or minor simply because it interests them or to bolster their professional career.

Meaningful relationships with professors who act as mentors was also mentioned often by students, according to TPR editors. “[Professors] are very personable, and always willing to go the extra mile to ensure the best learning experience for their students.” Students touted myriad opportunities to volunteer in the Springfield community in order to get real-world experience as well.

Surveyed students described a vibrant on-campus social life “sprinkled with friendly gatherings and discussions.” They also cited Drury’s large number of international students, small classes and pervasive sense of friendliness and unity across campus. “I never imagined a college campus could feel so supportive and connected until I came to Drury,” one student said.

That vibrant campus atmosphere helped Drury rank No. 8 on TPR’s short list of schools where students from different types of backgrounds say they interact frequently and easily; and No. 20 on the “Best College Radio Station” list thanks to KDRU-FM. Both rankings are new for Drury this year.

Drury University is frequently noted by national outlets for outstanding value and academic excellence. The university was recently cited as one of the Top 400 best college values in the country. This year, Drury launches the innovative Your Drury Fusion academic experience that guarantees students will graduate having the discovered the power that comes from blending profession and passion. It also guarantees at least three real-world, hands-on experiences for students to prove they know how to apply what they’ve learned, and a team of academic and career mentors to guide them in their college journey and beyond. Your Drury Fusion is a universal experience for every incoming Drury student.

For more information about Drury, including how to apply and schedule a campus visit, go to www.drury.edu/admission.