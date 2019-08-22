Douglas County Property Tax Hearing

PROPERTY TAX HEARING

In accordance with section 137.055 RSMo.2000, a public hearing will be held on August 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the County Commissioner’s office at the courthouse in Ava at which citizens may be heard on the property tax rates proposed to be set by Douglas County. The tax rates shall be set to produce the revenue, which the budget for the 2019-year shows to be required from property taxes. The rate will be per $100 assessed valuation.

Revenues collected is distributed to all taxing agencies.

Note: General Revenue proposed rate is 0.1627 cents below tax rate ceiling due to sales tax rollback. Road & Bridge proposed rate is at the ceiling rate.

Karry Davis, County Clerk/Budget Officer