Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, August 23, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for August 22, 2019.

Total Receipts This Week: 825; Last Reported (8/15): 562

Special Note: Year Ago Receipts 1,402

Compared to a light test last week, steer calves 3.00 to 5.00 higher, heifer calves 2.00 to 3.00 higher, too few yearlings last week for a good price comparison. Slaughter cows and bulls steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good, supply light. Supply included: 83% Feeder Cattle (34% Steers, 57% Heifers, 9% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (81% Cows, 19% Bulls); 6% Replacement Cattle (37% Stock Cows, 63% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 51%.

For complete market reports, visit https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports.

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618 www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn

https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/ | https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1820