Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, August 16, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for August 15, 2019.

Total Receipts This Week: 562; Last Reported (8/8): 658

Special Note: Year Ago Receipts 1,077

Compared to last week, steers and heifers mostly 5.00 lower on a limited test. Slaughter cows and bulls steady to 2.00 lower. Demand moderate, supply light. Supply included: 78% Feeder Cattle (35% Steers, 56% Heifers, 9% Bulls); 16% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 6% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 23%.

For complete market reports, visit https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports.

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618 www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn

https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/ | https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1820