Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, August 9, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for August 8, 2019.

Total Receipts This Week: 658; Last Reported (8/1): 885

Special Note: Year Ago Receipts 1,320

Compared to last week, steers and heifers steady to firm on a light test. Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Demand moderate, supply light. Supply included: 77% Feeder Cattle (33% Steers, 3% Dairy Steers, 50% Heifers, 13% Bulls); 19% Slaughter Cattle (84% Cows, 16% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (69% Bred Cows, 31% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 39%.

For complete market reports, visit https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports.

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618 www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn

https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/ | https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1820