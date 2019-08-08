Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, August 2, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for August 1, 2019.

Total Receipts This Week: 885; Last Reported (7/25): 1,114

Compared to last week, steers and heifers unevenly steady with spots 3.00 lower to 3.00 higher. Slaughter cows steady to 1.00 higher. Demand moderate to good, supply moderate. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 34% Heifers, 10% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (84% Cows, 16% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 40%.

For complete market reports, look for Douglas County Livestock Auction under the “South Central” header here: https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports.

