Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, July 26, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for July 25, 2019.
Total Receipts This Week: 1,114 ; Last Reported (7/11): 662
Special Note: Year Ago-1,348
Compared to last week, steers and heifers 2.00-5.00 higher. Slaughter cows and bulls steady to 2.00 higher. Demand moderate to good, supply moderate. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (45% Steers, 52% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 30%.
For complete market reports, visit https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports.
Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618 www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn
https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/ | https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1820