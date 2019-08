The evening program is free.

The University of Missouri Extension staff members will present the “Being Active” program on Thursday, August 8, 7:00 p.m. at the Douglas County Public Library.

The program is part of the Eating Smart / Being Active series and utilizes the “Get Moving” curriculum.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Admission is free.

The library is located at 301 West Webster Avenue, in Ava. For more information, please call 683-5633.