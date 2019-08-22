Douglas County Health Department Hosts Bosom Buddies Breastfeeding Awareness Celebration

Misty Twyman, on staff at the Douglas County Health Department, is shown above in both photos presenting members of the Bosom Buddies support group with special gift give-aways won during a local breastfeeding awareness celebration. Photo left, Misty presents a crock pot to Michaeli Sams, right; photo below, Alyssa Reagan receives a new air fryer.

The local WIC clinic held its annual Breastfeeding Awareness Month celebration on Tuesday, July 30, in conjunction with the regular meeting of Bosom Buddies, a local breastfeeding support group.

The celebration was held at the MOCH Wellness Center, where snacks were provided by Jenene Dean with United Health Care.

During the event, Anita Madche and Linda Duncan, from Massage and Body Works, demonstrated infant massage to the moms, and gave each baby a special massage. The moms learned how to soothe their babies by performing infant / baby massage, a learned skill they can do at home.

Rebecca Smith, with the Douglas County Extension Office, was also on hand to demonstrate how to make a smoothie with the Smoothie Bike.

Bosom Buddies is a café club for moms. The group meets every other month, with the goal to provide support and encouragement for new moms, experienced moms, and those expecting. Meetings focus on topics such as breastfeeding, potty training, infant nutrition, and issues important to moms.

The café club is an opportunity for the moms to network and gain wisdom from those who are more experienced in their journey through motherhood.

Meetings are open to all moms and family members including kids.

For more details about Bosom Buddies, please visit the Douglas County Health Department on Facebook or call Elizabeth Hull at (417) 683-4174.

