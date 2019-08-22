Do Run Club Runners Take the Night

Photo submitted

MOCH’s Do Run Club has been steadily growing since it began in June. The group is learning about running techniques and workouts, but also enjoying other activities, such as the moonlight madness run which took place last Thursday. The night run proved to be an adventure as some runners took a few wrong turns, and a skunk charged the path of two runners. Upon completing the run, the group enjoyed healthy snacks and cantaloupe. Membership in the Do Run Club is open to everyone. Runners shown above participated in the night run. They are, from left, Gary Emrick, Sr.; Michael Schiff, Oren Alcorn, Tonya Cutbirth, Richelle Shelton, Jennifer Horn, Brandy Harvill, Marcella Swatosh, Ronnie Epps and Sharla Mathes. Lynn Cline, Liz Kyger and Pat Epps were unavailable. For info about joining the group, contact Liz Kyger at 417-683-0785 or inquire at the MOCH Wellness Center front desk.