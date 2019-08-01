DNR To Host Pesticide Pickup in Ste. Genevieve Aug. 3

JEFFERSON CITY The Missouri Department of Natural Resources, in cooperation with MFA Agri Services, will provide a free pesticide collection event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at MFA Agri Services located at 10940 Industrial Dr., Ste. Genevieve.

The collection is open to all Missouri farmers and households.

Accepted items include: unwanted pesticides, Rodenticides, Dewormers, Fly tags, Fertilizers containing pesticide, Insecticides, Fungicides, Rodenticides, Herbicides.

Not accepted items include: Paint, Explosives, Fire extinguishers, Yard waste, Electronics, Trash, Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors, pesticide retailers.

The event is the fifth of six events scheduled for 2019. More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.