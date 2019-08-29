DNR Is Hosting Pesticide Pickup in Columbia Sept. 7

JEFFERSON CITY –– The Missouri Department of Natural Resources, in cooperation with the Missouri Soybean Association’s Bay Farm Research Facility, will provide a free pesticide collection event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Missouri Soybean Association’s Bay Farm Research Facility located at 5601 S. Rangeline Rd., Columbia.

The collection is open to all Missouri farmers and households.

Accepted items include: unwanted pesticides, rodenticides, dewormers, fly tags, fertilizers containing pesticide, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides, herbicides.

Not accepted items include: paint, explosives, fire extinguishers, yard waste, electronics, trash, pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors, pesticide retailers.

This pesticide pickup event is the last scheduled for 2019.

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.