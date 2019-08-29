Discover All Community Events for Missouri State University

Highlighted events in September include:

September 4: Bears in the Know Series – Learning about Generation Z, 11:30 a.m., Meyer Alumni Center Turner Family Hospitality Room. In this interactive session, review the top 10 things you should know about today’s college students. Admission is $10 per session or $50 for the entire Bears in Know series. 417-836-4143.

September 6: Public Observing Night at Baker Observatory, 8 p.m., Baker Observatory. Visit MSU’s Baker Observatory and take in the sights of the sky. Weather permitting. Admission is free. 417-836-4488.

September 18: Naturalization Ceremony, 11:30 a.m., Plaster Student Union. Witness as those in the Western District of Missouri take their Oath of Allegiance and complete the process of becoming a United States citizen. Admission is free. Reserved seating for applicant families. General seating in the PSU Theater will be first come, first served. 417-836-8832.

September 19 – October 1: “Crimes of the Heart,” 7:30 p.m., Craig Hall. Winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize for drama, this southern gothic comedy makes the characters’ journeys of self-discovery both touching and hilarious. Price of admission is $8 (advance purchase required with BearPass ID); $12 or $14. Weekend shows occur at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. 417-836-4644.

September 20 – 22: Family Weekend, various times and locations at MSU Springfield campus. Families can attend various events with their students and immerse themselves in campus life. Select events require an admission fee. 417-836-3060.

September 21: Carnaval: Latinx Heritage Month Banquet, 5 p.m., Plaster Student Union. Experience cultural performances, a fashion show and authentic Latin American food prepared by students and Springfield community members. RSVP required. Admission is $10. Students get in free with BearPass ID. 417-836-8921.