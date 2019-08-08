DELLA M MALLONEE Estate

IN THE 44TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

Judge or Division: ELIZABETH A BOCK

Case Number: 19DG-PR00039

In the Estate of

DELLA M MALLONEE, Deceased.

Notice of Letters Testamentary Granted

(Supervised Administration)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of DELLA M MALLONEE, Decedent:

On 8/1/2019, the last will of the decedent having been admitted to probate, the following individuals were appointed personal representatives of the estate of DELLA M MALLONEE, decedent by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri. The names, and business addresses of the personal representatives are:

SONYA HUFF, HC71, BOX 163, AVA, MO 65608

MARTY MALLONEE, 3260 OLD VINCENNES RD FLOYDS KNOB, IN 47119

The personal representatives’ attorney’s name, business address and phone number is:

ATTORNEY JOHN BRUFFETT, PO BOX 101, AVA MO 65608 (417) 683-4163

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in Section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in Section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to Section 537.021, RSMo.

Date of the decedent’s death: 5/22/2019

Date of first publication: 8/8/2019

KIM HATHCOCK,

CIRCUIT CLERK

PROBATE CLERK – KIM MILLER

Receipt of this notice by mail should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that the recipient necessarily has a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, can be determined from the files and records of this estate in the Probate Division of the above referenced Circuit Court.

OSCA (4-07) PR195 (NLTS) 1 of 1 473.033 RSMo

08-08-w47-4t