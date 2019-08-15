Danny Cutbirth Completing Jail Time for 2018 Offenses

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

On May 26th, 2018, Ava resident Danny Cutbirth, 56, injured two when the car he was driving pulled into the path of a motorcycle on Route 76, three miles east of Ava. Cutbirth was cited for careless driving, driving under the influence, not wearing a seatbelt, and not having valid insurance. Cutbirth was uninjured in the accident, and placed in the Douglas County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

On June 21st, 2019, Cutbirth appeared before Judge Lynette B. Veenstra, having just successfully completed a 30 day rehab program.

Cutbirth plead guilty to two charges; driving while intoxicated, and possession of a controlled substance. Cutbirth was sentenced to 60 days in jail and five years probation.

“It was a fair result,” said Roger Wall, Defense Attorney for Danny Cutbirth. “Danny’s driver’s license and CDL were also suspended, and he had been relying on that to make a living as a logger. The victims were okay with the plea agreement.”

(Editor’s note: John Garrabrant, Prosecuting Attorney for the trial, didn’t respond to Herald inquiries about the case.)