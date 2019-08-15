Dale “Preacher” Adams

Dale Clifford “Preacher” Adams took up residence in Heaven on August 8, 2019. He had 82 years of life to celebrate.

Dale was born to Clifford and Jean Adams in Easton, Pennsylvania on July 14, 1937. When he was 12, the family moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. As a young man, Dale played semi-pro baseball and owned construction and auto detailing businesses.

He married Annette Strickland on December 21, 1956, and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage. Once he came to know the Lord, Preacher Adams served God for the rest of his life. After earning a degree in Pastoral Ministries from Baptist Bible College in 1975, Dale planted a church in Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania, then spent most of his pastoral ministry at Bethany Baptist Church in Ava, Missouri. He also served churches in New Zealand, Florida, and Kansas. Preacher was known for his love for His Lord and his family. He was consistent and passionate in sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with others. He regularly used his interest in the outdoors and sports to build relationships that allowed him to share Jesus with others.

Dale is survived by his wife, Annette, their three daughters, Tere (Gary) Bates, Andrea (Gene) Jenkins, and Jana (Dennis) Jennings. Dale was known as “Pappy” to nine grandchildren, Diane (Kyle) Krall, Donna (William) Roberts, Joseph (Kyla) Clenney, John (Kristen) Clenney, Sharon (Brian) Gicking, TJ (Lisa) Jackson, Tim (Melissa) Jackson, Ben (Megan) Jennings, and Shadrach (Rachael) Jennings. Twenty great-grandchildren are part of Dale’s legacy, as well. Dale is also survived by a sister, Linda Kornmeier.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a younger brother, Larry Adams.

With a life that spanned more than eight decades, Preacher Adams may best be remembered as one that believed the Word of God.

The family received friends prior to the 11 a.m. Homegoing Celebration Service held on Tuesday, August 13 at Cherry Street Baptist Church, 1201 S. Oak Grove Avenue, Springfield, Missouri. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.