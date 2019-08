The Texas County Genealogical & Historical Society will meet August 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 117 East South Oak Crest Drive, in Houston.

Larry Dablemont, writer and outdoorsman, will be speaking on Old Days on the Piney River.

Larry is from Houston and will have much to tell of the area and is bringing several old artifacts for viewing.

Visitors are welcome and refreshments will be served.