County Sheriff, 100 Volunteers Search for Lance Loeber

Submitted Photos

As the Herald goes to press Wednesday, the search party reports that the body of Lance Loeber has been found. More will be forthcoming on our website as information is released.

On Wednesday, August 21st, over 100 volunteers turned out to aid the Douglas County Sheriffs Department in a search for Lance Loeber, 21, of Douglas County who has been missing since approximately August 2nd.

The search included volunteers on horseback and drones.

According to reports from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, responding agencies included:

Christian County EMA and CERT Team

Taney County Sheriff’s Office

Ava Rural Fire Department

Squires Fire Department

Eastern Douglas County Fire Department

Goodhope Fire Department

Cam SAR

Chadwick Fire Department

Rapid Response Search and Rescue

Greene County Mounted Posse

Goodhope Nazerene Church provided it’s facility as a command center and cooling station.

Loeber remains at large.