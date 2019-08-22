County Sheriff, 100 Volunteers Search for Lance Loeber

Submitted Photos
As the Herald goes to press Wednesday, the search party reports that the body of Lance Loeber has been found. More will be forthcoming on our website as information is released.
On Wednesday, August 21st, over 100 volunteers turned out to aid the Douglas County Sheriffs Department in a search for Lance Loeber, 21, of Douglas County who has been missing since approximately August 2nd.
The search included volunteers on horseback and drones.
According to reports from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, responding agencies included:
Christian County EMA and CERT Team
Taney County Sheriff’s Office
Ava Rural Fire Department
Squires Fire Department
Eastern Douglas County Fire Department
Goodhope Fire Department
Cam SAR
Chadwick Fire Department
Rapid Response Search and Rescue
Greene County Mounted Posse
Goodhope Nazerene Church provided it’s facility as a command center and cooling station.
