County Line – Veda Bushong

Donna Dodson was here on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

School started on Thursday in Ava for Dylan and Emily Iott, Ashlin, Parker and Dominique, Bristol, Quin, and Macee Breeding, and Bryse Dodson. Megan left for Joplin to go to MSU on Thursday also. Keith and Melainie Breeding helped her get moved in. They and Macee went back on Saturday for a ceremony for the freshman.

Donna, Quinn, Mike and Bryse Dodson and I had lunch on Saturday, then Donna, Quin, and I went shopping.

Mike visited with Cass and Ruger Cornett this week.

Reece Goforth attended a BBQ in Seymour at the home of Anthony and Autumn Rosas on Sunday, then came to Ava to visit family and friends.

Those visiting Jo and John Stephens on Sunday were Max and Kathy Stephens, Lisa Hensley and Ivan Lawson, Leon and Jane Potter.