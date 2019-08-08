County Line – Veda Bushong

Donna Dodson and Diane Davis were here on Monday. The rest of my company went home Monday.

Melanie Breeding, Macee, and Donna took Megan Goforth to Springfield on Tuesday to get all her wisdom teeth cut out.

Donna took me to the eye doctor on Wednesday in Springfield. I got some new glasses and we had lunch while waiting for them.

Reece Goforth went to Jefferson City on Wed. and started cutting hair at Hudson Hawk in downtown Springfield on Thursday. He visited McKenzie in Marshall, MO on Sunday.

Bradley Williams of Branson visited Megan on Wednesday evening. Regan Koop visited her also.

Donna, Macee, and Megan went to Springfield Friday morning for Megan’s check-up.

Donna took me to get groceries Saturday.

Michael Dodson took Bryse to Springfield on Saturday for an early birthday. They went to Bass Pro for the gift he wanted, then to a steak house for lunch. When they got back to Ava, they got hit by another vehicle, that did quite a bit of damage to the pickup, but no one was hurt.

Max and Kathy Stephens, Lana Stephens, Eric Stephens, Lisa Hensley, Jane and Leon Potter all visited Jo and John Stephens on Sunday.

Keith and Melanie Breeding, Megan, Quin, and Macee went to Springfield Sunday afternoon school shopping.

Get well wishes to Rheba Pool.

Chase Dodson and Dallee Porter helped Bryse celebrate his birthday on Sunday.