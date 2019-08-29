Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Please remember, the Center will not open Monday, Sept. 2 or Tuesday, Sept. 3, and there will be no Monday Night Music.

Also, as a reminder, there will be no meal delivery Tuesday, but there will be on Wednesday, Sept. 4. If you cannot be home, please call the Center at 683-5712.

Since it hasn’t rained inches and inches and our basement isn’t flooded, please walk through the basement on Thursday, Sept. 5 or Friday, Sept. 6, and see what we have to offer.

The Old Farmer sez: “Live simply. Love generously. Care deeply. Speak kindly. Leave the rest to God.”

Some more reading books have arrived. If you like to read, you might want to come by and look through them.

We appreciate those that have brought in produce from their gardens. It is picked up quickly.

This is from my mom’s Bible: Evangelism is one beggar telling another where he has found Bread.

The Center offers good nutritious meals from 11:00 to noon each day –– salad bar and dessert comes with each meal. Please come on by and say hello. We say the blessing and the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag each day.

Question: If you are not supposed to eat at night, why is there a light bulb in the refrigerator?

Until next week, have a good ‘un.