Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

The Center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, for Labor Day and also the following Tuesday, Sept. 3, as the floors must be completely dry from being waxed. There will be no Monday Night Music either.

Lee Wilcox won the pool tournament, again! Troy Fleetwood came in second and Charlie Upton third.

The Old Farmer sez: “The biggest troublemaker you’ll probably ever have to deal with watches you from the mirror every mornin’.”

The Extension Office continues to visit and teach us how to eat properly. Come join the group and learn to read labels every Tuesday at 10:00.

Winners in the recent pitch tournament were Lena Hutchison, Connie Osburn, and Annabelle Walker. We play pinochle every Thursday at noon.

Did you hear about the explosion at the cheese factory? All that was left was de brie.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.