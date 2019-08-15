Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Back in the olden days, life used to be swell. But when’s the last time anything was swell? Swell has gone the way of pageboys, knickers, pedal pushers and bell-bottom pants.

Marsha Brunner was the big winner in the Pitch Tournament with a score of 231. Tommy came in second at 224 and Evelyn Cantwell third with a score of 221. It was good to have five tables.

The Old Farmer sez: “Most of the stuff people worry about ain’t never gonna happen anyway.”

Would you like to work for AARP? Call the Springfield office at (417) 873-9275. We have an opening here.

A Grief Support Group sponsored by Three Rivers Hospice is held on the third Tuesday from 10-11.

Coffee and cookies with the Mayor and his wife was good, and we’ll do that again next month on the second Thursday.

Adult Education and Literacy classes are held here on Monday and Wednesday from noon to 3:00. These college readiness classes are through MSU at West Plains. Enrollment begins on September 9. Kay Dennis will be teaching.

My new girlfriend works at the zoo. I think she is a keeper!

Until next week, have a good ‘un.