Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Bill Brunner and Jim Estep tied for first place in the Pitch Tournament with a score of 209. Charles Curtis came in a close second with 208, and Marsha and Ila tied for a close fourth and fifth at 207. We had five tables and everyone enjoyed the games.

Please remember to come on Thursday, August 8 at 10:30 a.m. for coffee and cookies with Mayor Burrely Loftin. The Mayor is excited to come and talk with us and answer our questions about city matters.

The Old Farmer sez: When you wallow with pigs, expect to get dirty.

Every Monday night at 6:00 p.m., music is here. Come and have snacks and enjoy wonderful music by talented people.

T.O.P.S. is every Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in the basement. Come join and be encouraged by others to lose that unnecessary weight.

It is highly unlikely you can beat Lee at shooting a game of pool, but come on Wednesday, August 14, at noon, and give it a try. Spectators are allowed to watch, but please hold the noise down.

My checkbook is a lot like an onion. Every time I open it, it makes me cry.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.