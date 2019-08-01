Winners in the Pitch Tournament were Bill Brunner and Jim Estep tying for first place and Charles Curtis coming in third.

The Pool Tournament will be held on the second Wednesday at noon. That date is August 14.

The Old Farmer Sez: “It don’t take a very big person to carry a grudge.”

Come to the center and visit with Mayor Burrely Loftin on August 8, at 10:30 a.m. There will be coffee and cookies.

The Extension Office is here every Tuesday to help us Eat Smart and Live Active lives. Come at 10 and see what the healthy food is for this week.

Some days here are busier than others, so come on down and see what’s happenin’. Be sure to eat with us at 11:00 a.m. The crockpot is full of good things and the salad bar comes with the menu price.

Live a good, honorable life. Then when you get older and think back, you will enjoy it a second time.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.