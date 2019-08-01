Conservation Commission Actions for June 2019

The Missouri Conservation Commission met on Thursday, June 27 at 2 p.m. for its Closed Executive Session and June 28 at 8:30 a.m. for its regular open meeting, both at Conservation Department Headquarters, 2901 W. Truman Blvd. in Jefferson City.

Commissioners present were: Marilynn J. Bradford, Chair; David W. Murphy, Vice Chair; Don C. Bedell, Secretary; Wm. L. (Barry) Orscheln, member.

The Commission received the following presentations/reports:

Director’s Comments — Sara Parker Pauley, Director;

Operational Excellence Update — Kendra Witthaus, Assistant to Director, Operational Excellence;

Report of Regulations Committee – Mike Hubbard, Deputy Director and Chair, Regulations Committee;

Elk Restoration Update/Future Elk Season — Aaron Hildreth, Resource Scientist;

MDC’s Coldwater Hatchery System — Brian Canaday, Fisheries Division Chief;

Financial Report — Andrew Bond, Financial Services Chief;

The Commission:

Recognized MDC Community Forester Ann Koenig of Columbia as the recipient of the 2019 True Professional of Arboriculture Award from the International Society of Arboriculture.

Approved the structure for an elk hunting season once a population of at least 200 elk is achieved with a minimum of a 10-percent annual herd growth rate and a ratio of at least four cow elk for every one bull. There are currently about 173 elk.

Approved the sale of the 63-acre Gardner tract in Greene County.

Approved the sale of the 23.1-acre Maude Shores Jacks Conservation Area in Audrain County.

Approved the sale of the 7.6-acre Loutre Island Access in Montgomery County.

Suspended or revoked one or more hunting, fishing, or trapping privileges of three individuals for cause:

1. David C. Jacobs, Farmington, Hunting, 1 Year;

2. Zachery R. Schlotterbeck, Windsor, All Sport, 1 Year; and

3. Guofu Zou, Centralia, Fishing, 2 Years.

Suspended or revoked all hunting and fishing privileges of 112 individuals who are not in compliance with applicable child support laws.

Suspended or revoked one or more hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges of 154 individuals in accordance with the terms of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact.

Suspended or revoked hunting privileges of one individual who inflicted injury to another person while hunting.

Approved revision(s) to the bylaws of the Missouri Conservation Commission.

Elected the following Commission officers: Don C. Bedell, Chair, and Wm. L. (Barry) Orscheln, Vice Chair/Secretary.

The next regular meeting is set for August 22-23, 2019.

This document is provided for public information only and is not an official record of the Missouri Department of Conservation or Missouri Conservation Commission.