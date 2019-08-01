Celebrate Conservation and Smokey Bear August 9

Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation

Celebrate Conservation and Smokey Bear at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, on Friday, August 9. Help Smokey Bear celebrate his 75th birthday.

The Missouri State Fair is August 8 through August 18.

Come home to the Fair Friday, Aug. 9 for Missouri Department of Conservation Day. Fairgoers will enjoy visiting the Conservation Building for live animal exhibits and demonstrations. Kids can check out all of the great interactive exhibits in the Xplore Zone, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and much more.

The biggest highlight for Missouri Department of Conservation Day is the 75th birthday of Smokey Bear!

Smokey Bear has been an iconic figure at the Missouri State Fair for many years and he’s inviting fairgoers to celebrate with him in a big way at the Fair this year.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9, fairgoers can party with Smokey at the VIP Tent with meet and greets, cupcakes and cookies, crafts and other activities. Be sure and stop in and say Happy Birthday to Smokey Bear during your visit on Aug. 9.

Other great activities planned for August 9 include:

Cowboy Mounted Shooting, sponsored by Starline Brass, starting at 8 a.m. in the Mathewson Exhibition Center;

Missouri Cow Chip Throwing State Championship starting at 8 a.m. in the State Fair Arena, sponsored by Husqvarna;

Missouri’s Electric Cooperatives will be collecting school supplies and cash donations for children in need all day in the MEC Building;

Cedar Creek Band will perform at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the Budweiser Stage

Homegrown Singer Contest Preliminary Round, sponsored by Bimbo Bakeries, USA, at 4 p.m. on the Budweiser Stage

A full day of free entertainment like Dan Dan the Farmer Man, sponsored by AOK RVs, strolling the grounds and at his stage show west of the Agriculture Building, and CJ Ryder and PastMasters on the Touchstone Energy Stage

Livestock shows and competitive exhibit contests like the market barrow show, poultry, beef cattle, lamb, and draft mule shows, swine judging, daylily and lily and African violet shows, dairy products, barbecue contest, and home ec foods contests.

New this year is the Military Flag Retreat Ceremony, sponsored by Capital Materials, Starline Brass and Retrieving Freedom, Inc., this event occurs at 6 p.m. by the flagpole located near the Highway Patrol Office.

The MRCA Show-Me State Rodeo is at 7 p.m. in the State Fair Arena, sponsored by Husqvarna.

The Struts with White Reaper will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Pepsi Grandstand; and Members Only at 9 p.m. on the Budweiser Stage.

Visit the Missouri Department of Conservation website for more events on Friday, August 9.