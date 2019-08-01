CBCO To Host Second Blood Drive August 7 at Ava R-I School

O negative, A negative and A positive blood types are currently in short supply – CBCO reports less than a three-day supply of type O negative

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is hosting another blood drive in Ava on Wednesday, August 7. The mobile facility and crew will be positioned in the Ava High School parking lot on North Jefferson, during the hours of 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To be eligible to give blood, donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID.

Each donor will receive a free “super hero t-shirt,” and will be entitled to LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.

For more information, please visit www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337.