Caney News – Janice Lafferty

I hope everyone has had a good week, especially enjoying this cooler weather.

Wednesday evening service began with singing.

Bro. Jim Lafferty welcomed everyone. Prayer requests/praise reports were taken. Bro. Bill Austin led in prayer.

Jim read Ecclesiastes 8. Who is as the wise man? That’s a good question in today’s world. There doesn’t seem to be any true wisdom. Staying close to the Lord is the wisest thing anyone can do. Fearing God is the beginning of wisdom.

We had a good discussion with a time of testimony. A wonderful time in our srvice. We praise the Lord. Know that 100% of us are are going to die. Make sure you are ready to meet God.

On this beautiful Sunday, Jack gave all a warm welcome. Prayer requests/praise reports were taken. Sis. Edna Johnson led in prayer. Jack read Galatians 5:16-26 for our devotion. In these verses it tells us who will or will not make heaven.

After Sunday School, we had a time of testimony. Dennis House, Jeff Shipley, Danny Flannery

We went on praising the Lord in congregational singing. Melissa Harmon sang special music.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture was Psalms 89:15. Blessed are the people that hear the joyful sound. There is more rejoicing in heaven over one who has come to the Lord than over 99 righteous.

Jesus died for you! Can you hear the joyful sound? A wonderful message.

Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer.

Testimonies: Jr. Lawrance, Melba Austin, Janice Lafferty.

Special music by Kathleen Chaney and grandsons.

Bro. Jim Lafferty was our speaker Sunday evening. His scripture was 1 Corinthians 9:13-27.

Are we headed for the prize? The Bible is our road map to get there. Working for the Lord is rewarded. It is a race to the finish. We are all winners when we reach heaven. We get the prize when we see Jesus. A message from the Word.

Come worship with us. You are welcome.