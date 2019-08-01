Caney News – Janice Lafferty

July 17–Wednesday evening, Caney came together to priase the Lord and study His word.

Sis. Janice Lafferty welcomed everyone Prayer requests were received. Bro. Hi Lambeth led us in prayer.

She read John 17:9 – the end of the chapter.

Isn’t it wonderful to know Christ prayed for you?

Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone to Sunday School.

Prayer requests/praise reports were taken. Bro. Jeff Shipley led in prayer. Bro. Jack read Romans 12:9-21 for our devotion. Don’t let evil take over in your life. Practice kindness.

After a good Sunday School lesson, Happy Birthday was sung to Etcyl Colter and Kathleen Cheney. God bless them.

Praise/worship began with a time of testimony. Dennis House, Jeff Shipley, Danny Flannery went to congregational singing. Special music Melissa Harmon.

Pastor Bill spoke from Acts 3. Prayer is a wonderful tool the Lord has given us. We can communicate with him in different ways. We can repent, praise, request. It is a great thing if we’ll just use it.

A message from the Word.

Bro. Bill welcomed everyone to the evening service. Prayer requests/praise reports were taken. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer.

Bro. Hi sang special music for us.

Bro. Jack was our speaker Sunday evening. His scripture was Isaiah 44:1. God has walked before us to show us the way. He is the Lord. There is none other. He is our maker. We should let everyone know Christ is in us. Show them how to make heaven their home.

A wonderful message from the Word.

We are blessed with God called and led people that teach and preach here at Caney.

Come worship wit us. You are welcome.