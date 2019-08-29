Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 50-2t

***

Cross Country featured at Thursday Night Music Aug. 29th. Live music every Thursday at the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association building, 402 W. Washington, across from the Post Office in Ava; Sept. 5, featuring the Lee Trio. 50-1t

***

The Miller-Plumb Reunion August 31 – Sept. 1 at Squires Community Center, Squires, MO. Saturday, 6 p.m. potluck meal. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. worship; 12:30 potluck meal. We encourage all family and relatives to attend. 49-2t

***

Degase Reunion Saturday August. 31 at the Masonic Lodge behind Town & Country Market. Potluck at noon. Everyone welcome. 49-2t

***

The annual Champion Reunion will be held Saturday, August 31st. Bring lawn chairs. Everyone welcome. 50-1t

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Monday, Sept. 2. Bud’s Ride (Grounds Ride) 10 a.m. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events. 50-1

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Tuesday, Sept. 3. at Elk Ranch at 10 a.m. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events. 50-1

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wed., Sept. 4. at Crystal Lake, at 10 a.m. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events. 50-1

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Thursday, Sept. 5. at the Abbey at 10 a.m. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events. 50-1

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Friday, Sept. 6. at Corbitt Potter’s at 10 a.m. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events. 50-1

***

Goodhope Ministries Praise & Worship Saturday, Sept. 7th from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Bldg. 402 W. Washington. Bring your songs and Bibles to worship. Covered dishes appreciated but not required. (417) 351-2570. 51-1t

***