Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

An old-fashioned Camp Meeting at Mt. Zion Bible School, now through Sunday, Aug. 25th. Services daily at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Evangelist Richard Gremillion preaching, and Ron Arnold Family singing. Everyone welcome. 4 miles NW of Ava on B Hwy. Call 683-6090. 49-1t

***

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 48-2t

***

High Strung Oldfield featured at Thursday Night Music Aug. 22nd. Live music every Thursday at the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association building, 402 W. Washington, across from the Post Office in Ava; Aug. 29 featuring Cross Country. 49-1t

***

Fourth Friday Night Singing, Friday, August 23rd, at Mt. Olive, (Highlonesome), 7 pm. Everyone is invited to come listen or sing songs of praise or both. Snacks and fellowship afterwards. 49-1t

***

Happy Home Church Singing, Saturday August 24, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Come join us singing praises to the Lord. If God has blessed you with talent to sing or play an instrument we would love for you to come and share. 49-1t

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Bateman Ranch 9 a.m. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events. 49-1

***

The Miller-Plumb Reunion August 31 – Sept. 1 at Squires Community Center, Squires, MO. Saturday, 6 p.m. potluck meal. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. worship; 12:30 potluck meal. We encourage all family and relatives to attend. 49-2t

***

Degase Reunion Saturday August. 31 at the Masonic Lodge behind Town & Country Market. Potluck at noon. Everyone welcome. 49-2t

***