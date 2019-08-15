Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 48-2t

Red Bridge featured at Thursday Night Music Aug. 15th. Live music every Thursday at the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association building, 402 W. Washington, across from the Post Office in Ava; Aug. 22 featuring High Strung Oldfield. 48-1t

Gentry Church Friday Night Singing August 16th at 7 p.m. 48-1t

Ava Market Days, 3rd Weekend of every month, Friday-Saturday Aug. 16-17 on the Ava Square. 47-2t

Ozarks Native Plant Society Plant ID Meeting will be held on August 20 at 6:30 P.M. at the Ozarks Regional Office of the Missouri Department of Conservation at 551 Joe Jones Blvd in West Plains. It is free and open to the Public. For information: call Betty at 417-257-7544, and your call will be returned. 48-1t

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County meeting on the third Tuesday of the month, August 20, at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome. 48-1t

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Williams Centennial Farm 9 a.m. Potluck to follow. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events. 48-1

Douglas County Extension Council Meeting, on the third Wednesday, August 21, at Noon at the Extension offices in the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 East Lincoln in Ava. 48-1t

Happy Home Church Singing, Saturday August 24, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Come join us singing praises to the Lord. If God has blessed you with talent to sing or play an instrument we would love for you to come and share. 47-2t

