Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 45-2t

Finley River Boys featured at Thursday Night Music Aug. 8th. Live music every Thursday at the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association building, 402 W. Washington, across from the Post Office in Ava; Aug. 15 featuring Red Bridge. 47-1t

The Texas County Genealogical & Historical Society meets Friday, August 9 2019 at 1:00 pm at St Mark’s Catholic Church, 117 E South Oak Crest Dr, Houston, MO 65483. Larry Dablemont speaks on Old Days on the Piney River. Visitors welcome; refreshments served. 47-1t

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Horse Thief Cave 9 a.m. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events. 47-1

Ava Market Days, 3rd Weekend of every month, Friday-Saturday Aug. 16-17 on the Ava Square. 47-2t

Happy Home Church Singing, Saturday August 23, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Come join us singing praises to the Lord. If God has blessed you with talent to sing or play an instrument we would love for you to come and share. 47-2t

