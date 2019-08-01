Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 45-2t

***

Thursday Night Music Aug. 1st featuring Sharry Lovan at the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association building, 402 W. Washington, across from the Post Office in Ava.

***

Goodhope Ministries Praise & Worship Saturday, August 3rd 2-5 p.m. Bring your songs and Bibles. Covered dishes appreciated but not required. @ Douglas County Vet Memorial Bldg. (417) 351-2570.

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Bar-K-Wrangler Ranch (clip and clean) 9 a.m. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events. 46-1t

***