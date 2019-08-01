Breedon – David Williams & Evelyn Harper

Church opened Sunday morning with prayer by Sister Wilma Hampton with the reading of Psalm 98. The adults took their lesson from James, while the childen went to their room to have a lesson. After Sunday School the children stood up and gave out scriptures they had learned.

We had 26 in attendance. Offering was taken up by David Williams and Jacelyn Terry which took up the Penny March for the morning. We opened by singing a few songs led by David, then had special songs by David and Sue, and Judy. The trio of Susie, Judy and Lisa also sang a special.

Brother Cub brought the morning message from Mark Chapter 1:39. Kyle Swearengin came forth during the invitation and accepted Jesus as his personal savior. Closing prayer was by Sue Thomas.

After church, a few gathered in the home of Cub Lafferty and had a sandwich and went to Merrit bridge and baptized saved souls. Those being baptized were Austin Sisco, Kyle Swearingen, Brody and Braly Reichle and Jaccelyn Terry. We thank God for the children of tomorrow and that they love Jesus and want to follow Him.

Sunday evening service started with a few songs of praise and worship. Specials were David and Sue on the piano, then Ronnie and Sue Thomas sang a special, then asked Susie to help with another song.

Lisa Lafferty brought the evening message from the 141 Psalm. Then she asked us each to pick a verse that meant something to us. We all then read the verse and gave our account of how it fit into some aspect of our lives. There were many different views given.

Have a great week in the Lord and God bless you, each one.