Brawn and Brains: Academic All-Staters

Standing (left to right): Clara Sicilia, Eden Little, Karli Pedersen, Addison Croston, Baylan Alexander, and Hannah Evans are the Ava Lady Bear athletes who earned Academic All-State honors for Track and Field for the 2019 season. The requirements for this honor include competing in a state series meet such as Districts, Sectionals, or State and meet the following academic criteria:

25 or higher on the ACT 1150 or higher on the SAT 3.6 cumulative GPA (non-rounded, non-weighted) at the end of the fall semester for cross country or the spring semester for track and field.

