BRADLEYVILLE R-I SCHOOL DISTRICT

BRADLEYVILLE, MISSOURI

TANEY COUNTY

NOTICE OF TAX RATE HEARING

A public hearing will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 6:00 pm in the Board of Education Conference Room at Bradleyville R-I School, at which time citizens may be heard on the tax rate proposed for the Bradleyville R-I School district for the budget year beginning July 1, 2019.