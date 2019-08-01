Books-n-Bits by The Douglas County Public Library

We certainly enjoyed having the children participate in the Summer Reading programs at the Douglas County Public Library. We appreciate McDonads, Town and Country Bank, and the Friends of the Library for helping make it all a success. Before school starts, there will be one more event we would like to invite everyone to participate in. Thursday, August 8, at 7 p.m. Rebecca Smith and Myrna Stark from the Douglas County Extension office will present a program on Being Active. All ages are welcome. Admission is free.
We would like to share with you three new databases. Resume and Cover Letter Builder offers over 200 expert-developed resumed covering a range of occupations and preparation levels. Computer Skills Center has more than 100 self-directed video tutorials for commonly used software applications from Adobe, Microsoft, and the Windows operating system. And Read It! is designed for middle and high school students and adults who have a basic foundation in English grammar and reading but need adapted reading material for a variety of subjects. All of these programs may be accessed through our website at http://douglascountylibrary.lib.mo.us
Among the new books, CDs, and DVDs at the library you will find:
FICTION
- Mrs. Everything, by Jennifer Weiner
- The First Mistake, by Sandie Jones
- Lost and Found, by Danielle Steel
- Unsolved, by James Patterson
- Queen Bee, by Dorothea Benton Frank
- Under Currents, by Nora Roberts
- The Yankee Widow, by Linda Lael Miller
- Shamed, by Linda Castillo
- One Good Deed, by David Baldacci
- Deception Cove, by Owen Laukkanen
- Wherever She Goes, by Kelley Armstrong
- Rogue Strike, by David Riccardi
- Robert B. Parker’s Buckskin, by Robert Knott
- Mistress of the Ritz, by Melanie Bejamin
- Sidney Sheldon’s The Silent Widow, by Tilly Bagshawe
- Murder She Wrote, Murder in Red, by Jessica Fletcher and Jon Land
- The Favorite Daughter, by Kaira Rouda
- The Flight Portfolio, by Julie Orringer
NONFICTION
- Ghost Ships of the Archangel, by William Geroux
- The Way Home: Tales From a Life Without Technology, by Mark Boyle
- Once More We Saw Stars, by Jayson Greene
- Ghosts of Gold Mountain, by Gordon H. Chang
- Taliban Safari: One Day in the Surkhagan Valley, by Paul Darling
- Girl, Stop Apologizing, by Rachel Hollis
- Forever and Ever, Amen, by Randy Travis
- American Predator, by Maureen Callahan
- Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties, by Tom O’Neill
- “Everything We Have”: D-Day 6.6.44, by Gordon H. “Nick” Mueller
COMPACT DISCS
- Chaosbound, by David Farland
- Fire and Blood, by George R.R. Martin
- One Heart to Win, by Johanna Lindsey
- Snowfall, by Shelley Shepard Gray
- The Last Guest House, by Megan Miranda
- 48 Hours, by William R. Forstchen
- Dog Diaries, by James Patterson
- Middle School: Escape to Australia, by James Patterson
- The Magic Treehouse: To the Future, Ben Franklin, by Mary Pope Osborne
DVDs
- Secrets of the Dead: Nero’s Sunken City
- All Roads Lead Home
- Gunfight at the OK Corral
- Mountaintop: A Journey of Faith
- Christmas Mail
- Just Where I Belong
- Touching Home
- The Cross and the Switchblade
- Sheffey
- Gallows Road
- Alice in Wonderland
- Secrets of the Dead: Scanning the Pyramids