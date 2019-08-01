Books-n-Bits by The Douglas County Public Library

We certainly enjoyed having the children participate in the Summer Reading programs at the Douglas County Public Library. We appreciate McDonads, Town and Country Bank, and the Friends of the Library for helping make it all a success. Before school starts, there will be one more event we would like to invite everyone to participate in. Thursday, August 8, at 7 p.m. Rebecca Smith and Myrna Stark from the Douglas County Extension office will present a program on Being Active. All ages are welcome. Admission is free.

We would like to share with you three new databases. Resume and Cover Letter Builder offers over 200 expert-developed resumed covering a range of occupations and preparation levels. Computer Skills Center has more than 100 self-directed video tutorials for commonly used software applications from Adobe, Microsoft, and the Windows operating system. And Read It! is designed for middle and high school students and adults who have a basic foundation in English grammar and reading but need adapted reading material for a variety of subjects. All of these programs may be accessed through our website at http://douglascountylibrary.lib.mo.us

Among the new books, CDs, and DVDs at the library you will find:

FICTION

Mrs. Everything, by Jennifer Weiner

The First Mistake, by Sandie Jones

Lost and Found, by Danielle Steel

Unsolved, by James Patterson

Queen Bee, by Dorothea Benton Frank

Under Currents, by Nora Roberts

The Yankee Widow, by Linda Lael Miller

Shamed, by Linda Castillo

One Good Deed, by David Baldacci

Deception Cove, by Owen Laukkanen

Wherever She Goes, by Kelley Armstrong

Rogue Strike, by David Riccardi

Robert B. Parker’s Buckskin, by Robert Knott

Mistress of the Ritz, by Melanie Bejamin

Sidney Sheldon’s The Silent Widow, by Tilly Bagshawe

Murder She Wrote, Murder in Red, by Jessica Fletcher and Jon Land

The Favorite Daughter, by Kaira Rouda

The Flight Portfolio, by Julie Orringer

NONFICTION

Ghost Ships of the Archangel, by William Geroux

The Way Home: Tales From a Life Without Technology, by Mark Boyle

Once More We Saw Stars, by Jayson Greene

Ghosts of Gold Mountain, by Gordon H. Chang

Taliban Safari: One Day in the Surkhagan Valley, by Paul Darling

Girl, Stop Apologizing, by Rachel Hollis

Forever and Ever, Amen, by Randy Travis

American Predator, by Maureen Callahan

Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties, by Tom O’Neill

“Everything We Have”: D-Day 6.6.44, by Gordon H. “Nick” Mueller

COMPACT DISCS

Chaosbound, by David Farland

Fire and Blood, by George R.R. Martin

One Heart to Win, by Johanna Lindsey

Snowfall, by Shelley Shepard Gray

The Last Guest House, by Megan Miranda

48 Hours, by William R. Forstchen

Dog Diaries, by James Patterson

Middle School: Escape to Australia, by James Patterson

The Magic Treehouse: To the Future, Ben Franklin, by Mary Pope Osborne

DVDs

Secrets of the Dead: Nero’s Sunken City

All Roads Lead Home

Gunfight at the OK Corral

Mountaintop: A Journey of Faith

Christmas Mail

Just Where I Belong

Touching Home

The Cross and the Switchblade

Sheffey

Gallows Road

Alice in Wonderland

Secrets of the Dead: Scanning the Pyramids