Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Seek the Lord, and his strength: seek his face evermore. Psalm 105:4

Pastor David opened Sunday School after we sang the good ole’ hymns. He read Hebrews 12:7-13 for the Devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Wyatt Wharton took up the tithes and offerings. Liviya Wharton and AnnaBelle Johnson did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We missed those who could not be with us today.

Please pray with us for Faye Swofford, Kay Hutchison, Pete Lawrence, Don Haught, Vic and Jean Plant, Gary and Theta Nokes, June Ross, Mike Parker and Becky, Virginia Parsley, Dallas Murrill, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Fisher Potter, Tanya Scott and family, Zamber Little and family, all who are sick, unspoken, unsaved, bereaved, military, law enforcement, county and leaders and each other.

We enjoyed our birthday/anniversary lunch today.

Theta Nokes sang a special for us.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from several scriptures from Hebrews, 1 Chronicles, Deuteronomy, and Psalms on seeking God. If you earnestly seek Him, you will find Him.

Sunday evening began with singing, then it was singing and sharing night. Sister Theta Nokes Brother Claude Robertson, Brother Richard Potter, and Pastor David each sang specials for us. Several others gave testimonies. We were truly blessed by all. There seemed to be a theme of remembering those who had led us by example to Christ. I pray we can all make a difference for God in someone’s life.

May God bless you all this week.