Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares. –Hebrews 13:1

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Hebrews 13:1-8 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class. Brother Richard Potter taught a good class from Ruth.

Brother Jeff took up the tithes and offerings. Brayden Lansdown and AnnaBelle Johnson did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We missed Ronda Elliot at the piano, but she was at the hospital with Pete Lawrence. Please pray for Pete and Gary and Theta Nokes, Honie Nokes, Roy Frye. Betty Satterfield, Dana Brazeal and family, Dara Strong and family, Vic Plant, Lisa Blane, Don Haught, Faye Swofford, Kay Hutchison, Beverly Tetrick, Mike Parker and Becky, Araceli Potter, Johnny and Donald and family, people traveling, all who are sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, and each other.

We sang Happy Birthday to Brother Jeff and wish him many more.

Dara Strong and Brayden Lansdown each sang for us. Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Ephesians 5:1-2. Be ye therefore followers of God. Ephesians 5:1.

Sunday evening began with singing. We had such sweet testimonies in both services. Ella Faye Mitchell sang a special for us. She is always a blessing.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Hebrews 11:6 and 1 Chronicles 4:9-10. We need to have an honorable prayer life. A Christian will pray and spend time with the Lord. He already knows, but wants us to tell Him.

I am so thankful today to know Christ, my Savior, and have the sweet Holy Spirit to comfort and guide me.

Please join us next Sunday, Aug. 25th for our dinner. Fried chicken will be furnished.

May God bless you all this week.