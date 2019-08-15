Black Oak – Donna Dodson

As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord. Joshua 24:15

Brother Jeff Elliott openend Sunday School after we sang. He read Ruth 4:13-17 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings.

Brayden Lansdown did the Penny March for Camp Piland.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Mark 8:34-38. “Whosoever therefore shall be ashamed of me and my words in this adulterous and sinful generaton; of him also shall the Son of Man be ashamed when he cometh in the glory of his Father with the holy angels.” Mark 8:38.

Please pray with us for Gary and Theta Nokes, Vic Plant, Betty Satterfield, Roy Frye, Kay Hutchison, Araceli Potter, and Baby Fisher, Kellie, Tanner, Don Haught, Tiffanee Satterfield and girls, Dara Strong, and family. Mike Parker and Becky, Pete Lawrence, all sick, bereaved, unsaved, unspoken, military, country and leaders, law enforcement, and each other.

Sunday evening began with singing. We had wonderful testimonies in both services.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Exodus 3:6-8. God is still on the throne; still in control. The Great I Am.

Sometimes He has to get our attention to do what He needs us to do. Trust and believe He will get us through.

May God bless you all this week and join us for old time worship.