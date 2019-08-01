Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits. – Matthew 7:15-16

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Galatians 5:16-26 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings.

Zech, Myelin, and Liviya did the Penny March for Camp Piland. We appreciate all of our precious children.

We were so blessed to have three families join the Church in the morning worship service. God is so good to answer prayers.

Please pray with us for Pete Lawrence, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, June Dodson, Veda Bushong, Jo, Kay, Faye, Juanita, Mike Parker and Becky, Araceli Potter, Euvenia Casady, Theta and Gary Nokes, Lisa Blane, June Ross, Deneice Reece, John Little, Steven Johnson, Tiffanee Satterfiled, Dara Strong and family, Wanda Goss and family, all bereaved, sick, unspoken, unsaved, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, travelers, and each other.

Pastor David preached God’s message from Job 1:6-12. Theta Nokes and Wanda Goss each sang a special. We had our monthly birthday/anniversary dinner which was delicious.

Sunday evening was our singing and testimony service which was very good.

May God bless you all this week.