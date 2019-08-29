Black Jack – Carol Murdy

This August 25, Sunday of 2019, we opened our service with prayer and the reading of Ezekiel 37 regarding his question of whether dry bones could live again. The point being that Christians should not be like a bundle of dry bones. Let God breathe life back into you. We then had prayer around the altar and special prayers preceding Sunday School classes.

Matthew 9:9-14 was studied regarding Matthew’s calling. His name means “a gift of God”. While Mark and Luke referred to him as “Levi”, some consider that Jesus renamed Levi “Matthew” which reflected his forthcoming service to his fellowman. Matthew accepted Jesus’s calling of “Follow me”. These two words were as power packed as those of verse 6 which were “Arise, take up thy bed and go to thine own house”. Matthew left his tax collector job and all he had been about without saying a word or consulting anyone. He then threw a feast at his home for Jesus and His disciples as well as fellow publicans and sinners of which included the disciples of John the Baptist and some Pharisees. Psalms 119:115 reads that Jews were not to be intimate with wicked people (those who were not Jews). The Pharisees questioned the disciples of Christ regarding this to which Jesus answered that it is the sick that are in need of a physician. He also stated go and learn what that means, for mercy is better that sacrifice (Hosea 6:6 and 1

Samuel 22-23). In answering the Pharisees about why His disciples did not fast when both they and the disciples of John did, Jesus answered that the bridegroom yet remained. Jesus taught that fasting is an act of devotion not to be displayed before others but a private, heartfelt act between man and God.

The youth studied on Elijah who was fed at the brook by a raven and later sustained by the widow woman who God sustained. Following worship, Pastor Vic Murdy preached from Romans 6. Paul had discussed this dispensation of grace we entered into by the work of the cross that Jesus did for all who would receive Him (Chapter 5). Now Paul asks, “…Shall we continue in sin that grace may abound?”. No. Grace does not give us carte blanche to sin. Rather we died to sin when we accepted Jesus as Lord and Saviour and were baptized into His death. The old man died, and the new man that emerges is sinless in Christ Jesus and should not serve sin again. Once forgiven, our sins will not be mentioned again by God.

It is the devil who comes to steal, kill and destroy our relationship with God by temptations and condemnations. It is the devil who would remind us of the old man which no longer lives in an effort to draw us back to sin and away from God. He wants death to be our master and not the life that we find in serving God. Therein lies the ongoing battle. Paul wrote that he did that which he would not and did not do that which he should. We battle the same enemy; but in Christ Jesus we have the victory. Amen!

Our battle begins in the mind. Whatever our hands, feet and mouth do, you will find the beginning of it comes from the mind. We must work to control our thoughts. Replace evil and negative thoughts with worship, prayer, scripture — anything of God. We listened to the devil while in sin; now let God have His way. God has given us a new heart but it is up to us to renew our mind (Romans 12:2) The wages of sin is death–what a cost! But the gift of God is life eternal. Christ said that He would never leave us; it is we who is drawn away from Him when we choose sin over righteousness. He is a jealous God and would not willingly give us up unless we no longer desired and loved Him. We must fight the battle over good or evil that enters our mind. Whichever wins goes to our heart and then into the members of our body, fulfilling the choice we made. Please Choose Life!

Sunday services begin at l0:00 am. Please feel free to join us. Pastor Murdy can be reached at 4l7-543-3659. The good news is that we choose whom we will serve. The outcome of life’s journey is foretold. Sin leads to death. Righteousness in Jesus leads to life eternal in heaven. There is no better offer than that which our Creator extends.

Romans 8:1 tells us that “there is no condemnation to them which are in Christ”.