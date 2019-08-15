Black Jack – Carol Murdy

We are so blessed to be able to gather together in the House of the Lord to bring our sacrifice of praise and thanksgivings unto the Lord. The opening prayer was followed with the reading of Matthew 7:1-7. Prayer requests were presented unto the Lord.

Following our worship service, Pastor Vic Murdy preached from Matthew 22 regarding our precious invitation to the marriage supper of the Lamb. Many are called or invited but few are chosen (verse 14). The parable of the marriage feast (verses 1-14) speak of a king who has sent out invitations to this feast which would take place on a day and at a time forthcoming. Jesus is speaking a prophecy concerning Himself. The invitations were accepted and the king sets about preparing the menu. Once prepared, messengers were sent out to have all the invited to come. But excuses outshone the king’s feast as many declined to come. Upon hearing this, the king sent out other servants to announce the feast was ready. But the invited would not come and killed the servants.

In verse 7, the king speaks retaliation for the killing of his servants. (This actually takes place about 70 years after Jesus ascends with the Romans destroying Jerusalem). The first invitation involves those called from the Old Testament period. The second was to the Jewish, the chosen ones of God. Now the king sends his servants into the by ways and highways for whosoever would come, the good and the bad. He was not a respecter of persons. The house now full, the king enters to welcome his guests and discovers one who did not have a wedding garment on. The wedding garment must be worn by all attending. It is the robe of righteousness provided by the king and available from none other. It may be easy to fool man but not the One who inspects the hearts of the wedding guests. God knows our hearts and our thoughts and will not be fooled or deceived.

How important is your invitation to the marriage supper of the Lamb? You received one at salvation; but have you continued a walk pleasing unto God? Or are you making excuses to live and do as you please instead? The invitation will not be withdrawn but you can choose to refuse to attend the feast. It is not a come-as-u-you-are invitation. Robes of white must by worn by those who the Inspector chooses as worthy.

