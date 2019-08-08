Black Jack – Carol Murdy

God certainly blessed us with a beautiful day here in the Ozarks this August 4, 2019. The reading of John 15:1-12 began our service followed by prayer.

In discussing verses 28-34 of Matthew 8, we learned that the devils recognized Jesus as the Son of God and His authority over them. They asked why He was there to judge them when it was not yet time. Ephesians 1:21 and Colossians 2:15 tell us that Jesus name is above every name and He has power over principalities and powers of the world. Having power over the legions, Jesus allowed them to enter into the swine as they requested when He cast them out of the two men at the tombs. Jesus thereby disproved the teachings of some Sadducees that spirits were not real because they were not visible. Although they were not visible to man here, it was evidenced that two men were set free and the swine became driven unto their death. The devil desires to bring lack to man directly or by controlling our prosperity.

Man can be possessed when they allow evil to enter in thru their eyes, ears and thoughts. Movies, games, and books are satanic. Some things are innocent in nature but rejected by older generations such as rock’n roll in the 50’s. The younger generation became rebellious and rebellion has ensued further into the drug scene and rejection of respect, honor and authority. 1 Samuel 15:23 tells us that “rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft”. Disobedience to God’s instructions is rebellious in nature corrected thru repentance.

The youth talked about the building and purpose of the Ark and sang a song. Following worship, Pastor Vic Murdy preached from 1 Samuel 15. The people had decided that they wanted to be like other nations: they wanted an earthly king. God reminded them of all He did for them heretofore. Still He granted their desire and Saul was anointed to be the first King of Israel. Saul was taller then any and was good looking yet humble. The prophet Samuel instructed him as to God’s mission for him. He was to go against the Amalekites and destroy all, including their animals. These people had come against the Jews when they had exited Egypt instead of helping them. Not only did Saul fail, he lied about it saying that the people wanted to keep the good animals and that King Agad was spared for trade. In verse 15, Saul did not claim God as his, telling Samuel that God was the “Lord thy God”. Samuel was so grieved that he cried all night. Saul had built a statue unto himself and was no longer a humble man. Pride entered into his heart. God judged and rejected Saul for there was no room for repentance. Saul lost his kingdom and was killed by an Amalekite.

God will not always strive with man. If God is calling you, this call might be your last call. And be obedient to the calling and gifts He has bestowed upon you, doing so with your whole heart. There is a consequence to decisions that we will reap.

Service begins at l0:00 am. Please feel free to join us. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. Do not be deceived. The devil would have you believe there is always a tomorrow and another opportunity to change your ways. Really? Is he God that He would know?