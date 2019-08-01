Black Jack – Carol Murdy

We gathered this Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Blackjack Church beginning service with the reading of Acts 1:8-11. Prayer requests and special prayers ensued.

The adult Sunday School continued studying Matthew 8:18-28. After healing Peter’s mother-in-law and all others, Jesus traveled on choosing to cross the sea versus traveling by land. Many did not follow as sea travel was perilous. Jesus and His disciples were caught in a strong storm. Waves came into the boat. Jesus was sleeping but was awakened by the disciples. Jesus knew the storm would come as storms come into everyone’s lives. Rain falls on the just and unjust. (Matthew 5:45). Jesus is our safe haven from the storms of life.

The youth studied more on creation, learning that Eve had two sons, Cain and Abel. Cain killed Abel and was cast into another land. After worship, Pastor Vic Murdy preached from Luke 14 regarding our invitation to the marriage supper of the Lamb. Revelations l9:9 reads that we who have been invited to the marriage supper of the Lamb are blessed. Verses 16-24 are about a certain man who bade many to supper. Many were to come. But once preparations were completed and they were summoned, excuses flew: oxen to check out, newly purchased land to inspect, a new wife at home. One does not purchase animals unless they have been proven or land unseen. Marriage under Jewish law required a year’s engagement and was not done spontaneously. The man expanded invitations to the lame and the travelers passing by.

We do not know how much this man sacrificed to provide for this special occasion. But we do know that God gave His only begotten Son to die a horrible death for sin–OUR sin! Jesus was sinless. He has extended an invitation through salvation to the marriage supper of the Lamb. Many have chosen salvation which includes admitting sin and repenting as well as accepting Jesus as Lord of our lives. That indicates we agree to live life as He set the example for us to, based on the standards of our Heavenly Father and Creator. The invitation to the supper is ours. But material things and people are put before obedience to God’s word or our own given. Games, activities and family/people keep us out of church on Sunday or keeping our promises. Verse 24 tells us that none of those bidden will taste of His supper.

Storms of life happen. But if our house is built on the Solid Rock of our Salvation, we will not be overcome. “We know that all things work together for good to them that love God…” (Romans 8:28). So how can we make such feeble excuses in not keeping our word, our promises to God and fellowman. Verse 26 tells us nothing and no one should be preferred before Jesus. Count the cost of the commitment before you commit. Otherwise, your excuse for failing becomes a sin. Luke 13 tells us to strive to enter in to the strait gate, for many will seek to enter in and shall not be able. There is not remission of sin without the shedding of blood which Jesus offered of Himself in our stead. (Hebrews 10)

Our Sunday service begins at l0:00 am. All are welcomed. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. One who finds the Pearl of Great Price will sell all for it. How important is Christ’s gift of salvation and the promises of life eternal to you? Are you going to be able to enter in to the strait gate and keep your place at the Marriage Supper of the Lamb? Pray for one another that we shall.