Bijou at Bothwell Lodge Sept. 14

JEFFERSON CITY – The public is invited to enjoy a night in front of the silver screen for Bijou at Bothwell. Sponsored by Missouri State Parks, the event will take place at 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, on the lawn of Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site in Sedalia.

The site will host a screening of the classic film, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”

Refreshments will be sold at the snack bar. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating, bring insect repellent and are reminded to dress appropriately for this outdoor event. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site is located seven miles north of Sedalia on U.S. Highway 65. Watch for the brown and yellow park signs guiding the way. For more information about the event, call Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site at 660-827-0510.