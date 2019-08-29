Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

August 19, 2019–Pastor Robert and Darlene Sorensen returned Friday evening from a visit with his parents, Jack and Sally Sorensen, in South Dakota. While they were gone we were blessed to have Jeff Corder speak in the Sunday evening service. Tim Henderson spoke in the Wednesday evening service.

We were sad to learn of the death of our former pastor, Dale C. Adams, yet comforted to remember his faithfulness to the word of God. Preacher Adams loved the Kings James Bible, believed every word of it, and was willing to share its message with anyone. We are praying for Annette, the three daughters, and the grandchildren who all loved their “Pappy” so much.

Tim and Sally Henderson sang a special song.

Pastor Bob brought his message from 1 Corinthians 6:15-20 referring to our bodies as being the temple of the Lord. We know that the building we meet in is not really the “church” although we may call it that, but the church is the assembly of believers in whose bodies dwell the Holy Spirit.

Comparing our bodies with the ancient temple in Jerusalem, we see it as a place of dedication set apart for his glory. It is a place of worship when we present our bodies as a living sacrifice, as we pray in faith believing, as we practice righteousness by obeying his commandments, as we praise his name and give thanks, and as we give ourselves into his hands for his service.

The Lord gave very detailed instructions for the construction of the temple in Jerusalem. It was to be a place of beauty, with a beautiful fragrance about its altars, lights that were never to go out, but it was also a place of death as blood was shed to atone for the sins of those bringing the sacrifice. But now it is the place where we offer our bodies as living sacrifices being dead to the temptations of this world and shining brightly to please our Lord.

August 26, 2019– Tim and Sally Henderson drove to St. Joe last Friday after work to visit with his parents, Ed and Becky Henderson for the weekend. They had a good visit and returned to Ava in time to attend the evening service at Bethany.

We are happy to be baptizing seven new Christians this Sunday evening. We consider this to be a very happy occasion. We believe that angels rejoice when people get saved, but we also know that the adversary is ready for his attack. We do pray that God will help each new Christian as well as the older ones to stand strong against the temptations and trials that will come.

We were pleased to have visitors with us, Sunday morning. That was encouraging. Norma Stillings sang the special song, and Pastor Bob Sorensen brought a message he called, “The King carried the cheese.”

David had been anointed king of Israel to succeed King Saul, but he was very young and although he was talented he was untrained in the business of being a king. David would need to prove that he had the qualities to be king.

David showed a spirit of responsibility in his care of the sheep and in being obedient to his father. When criticized he did not fight back, When asked to do the menial task of carrying the cheese to his brothers, he went. David did not act as though it was beneath his position as a future king to do so. Sometimes before we can do the great things, may have to “carry the cheese” as in a servants role. We are truly nothing more than servants in our service for the Lord. Without the Lord, we are nothing. David once spoke of his “delight” to do the will of the Lord. We should also delight to do the will of the Lord, even if it means that we must “carry the cheese.”