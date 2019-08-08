Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

August 4 – Darlene Sorensen spent Tuesday through Friday last week visiting with her parents, Don and Doris Taschner, in St. Louis. While she was there she accompanied them to their doctor’s appointments. They were happy to have her visit and she was happy that she was able to be there.

Norma Stillings drove to Springfield, Thursday, for a couple of appointments with the ear spe-cialists. She had a comprehensive hearing evaluation and learned what she had suspected – that her hearing had gotten noticeably worse over the past few months. She has a follow-up appointment early in September.

The Ladies had their Bible Study, Friday afternoon. They are still studying in Revelation and expect to continue there for quite a while yet.

We were happy to have Reiner Harper Missionary/ Evangelist with us Sunday. He was our guest speaker in all the services. We were also happy to have Charles and Geraldine Strong with us. We have supported them as missionaries to Mexico since in the late 60’s. They now live in Texas, but continue to work in Mexico. We pray that their health will be good enough to continue in that ministry.

Norma Stillings and Darlene Sorensen sang and accompanied themselves on the Autoharp and Mandolin in the morning service. Reiner Harper preached from Luke 10 on “Peaceless” in the presence of Christ.

Martha was much cumbered in service because Jesus was in her house. She had no joy, but was worn down with serving as though what she was doing was necessary and that she had to do it alone. She basically wanted Jesus to tell Mary to do what she was doing. She had her own idea of what she should be doing, but that was not based in what Jesus wanted her to do.

A child may not really want to do the thing the parent has asked them to do, and hope that by doing some other good thing that the parents will ignore the fact that they are not doing what they were told to do. Christians in churches may do many good things, but not be doing what God has told them to do. It is best to prayerfully seek what God wants us to do. We should choose to sit at the feet of Jesus to read, and to listen to his Holy Word, and be obedient to the truth we learn there.

Lola Mayberry and Norma Stillings went to Rocky Ridge in Mansfield, Monday afternoon, to sing and play the piano for residents there.